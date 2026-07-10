Nearly 93 per cent of young people in Cyprus have encountered gambling-related content on social media, with Instagram emerging as the main source, according to survey findings presented by the National Betting Authority.

The study found that respondents were exposed to such content an average of 4.45 times per month during the past year, while only 7 per cent reported seeing none.

Instagram was used by 95 per cent of respondents and accounted for 93 per cent of the gambling-related content viewed. Facebook and TikTok followed, with usage rates of 82 per cent and 68 per cent respectively.

The survey was conducted by University of Nicosia on behalf of the authority in February and March 2026, based on a nationwide sample of 1,000 people aged between 18 and 35.

Paid advertisements from betting companies and online casinos were the most common form of content, seen by 89 per cent of respondents, while 77 per cent had encountered posts by influencers promoting gambling.

However, the authority said exposure was largely driven by platform algorithms rather than active engagement, as most respondents did not follow betting companies or register on gambling websites after viewing the material.

Meanwhile, 41 per cent had seen promotions involving bonuses, offers or free bets, while 36 per cent had encountered posts from friends publicising gambling winnings.

The distinction between licensed betting and other forms of online gambling is particularly important in Cyprus. The authority has previously warned of a sharp rise in social media advertisements for illegal casinos, whose operation remains strictly prohibited in the Republic.

The level of exposure recorded in Cyprus reflects a wider European concern, although differences in age groups and survey methods mean that direct comparisons must be treated cautiously.

The latest ESPAD report surveyed more than 113,000 students aged 15 and 16 across 37 European countries. It found that 23 per cent had gambled for money during the previous 12 months, while 14 per cent had participated in online gambling.

Cyprus was above the European average, with 26 per cent of students reporting that they had gambled for money, including 15 per cent who had gambled online. The difference between boys and girls was substantial, with 33 per cent of boys and 19 per cent of girls reporting gambling during the previous year.

For online gambling alone, the rate reached 23 per cent among Cypriot boys, compared with 8.1 per cent among girls. However, the report noted that Cyprus had relatively low student coverage and a small sample, meaning its results should be interpreted with care.

Across Europe, the highest adolescent gambling rates were recorded in Italy at 45 per cent, Iceland at 41 per cent and Greece at 36 per cent. At the other end of the scale, the rate stood at 9.5 per cent in Georgia, 11 per cent in Sweden, 12 per cent in Finland and 13 per cent in Austria.

The online picture was different, with Iceland and Greece recording the highest overall rates of online gambling among students, at 31 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

Moreover, the research showed that online gambling was increasing particularly quickly among adolescent girls. Across the participating countries, their participation rate more than tripled from 2.7 per cent in 2019 to 8.7 per cent in 2024, while the rate among boys rose from 13 per cent to 20 per cent.

The report also found that 5.7 per cent of all students displayed gambling behaviour considered excessive. Among those who had gambled during the previous year, 22 per cent showed excessive behaviour, while 8.9 per cent displayed signs of problem gambling.

A similar pattern of extensive advertising exposure has been recorded in Great Britain.

A British survey found that 79 per cent of people aged between 11 and 17 had seen or heard gambling advertising or promotions.

Some 74 per cent recalled exposure through an online source, including 63 per cent through applications, 56 per cent through social media and 42 per cent through livestreaming or video-sharing platforms.

Separate Cambridge research, published in April, provided further evidence of how advertising algorithms can produce uneven exposure even when campaigns do not explicitly target a particular gender.

Researchers analysed 411 Facebook and Instagram advertisements from 88 licensed gambling operators in Ireland and found that they reached men 2.3 times more frequently than women.

People aged between 25 and 34 were the most exposed group, accounting for more than a third of the accounts reached and over 6.2 million advertising impressions.

Across all the advertisements analysed, 12.6 million male accounts were reached, compared with 5.4 million female accounts. The findings suggested that exposure was being shaped not only by decisions taken by gambling companies, but also by automated advertising systems learning which users were most likely to respond.

National Betting Authority president Panagiotis Trisokkas said prevention policies should be based on reliable evidence rather than assumptions.

“The findings confirm that social media is currently one of the most important channels through which young people are exposed to gambling-related content,” he said, adding that prevention measures must follow the modern digital habits of younger users.

The Cyprus survey also found that 63 per cent had participated in gambling during the previous 12 months. Of those, 78 per cent said they gambled to win money and 65 per cent cited entertainment.

Asked whether social media had influenced them to gamble, 44 per cent said it had done so rarely and 19 per cent said sometimes. Another 37 per cent said it had never influenced their participation.

Young players spent an average of €34.20 per month, with 65 per cent spending between €10 and €50. Men spent an average of €38.90, compared with €28 among women.

Participants also spent an average of 118.8 minutes per week gambling, suggesting that the activity had become regular rather than occasional, the survey said. Men recorded an average of 131.5 minutes, compared with 101.9 minutes among women.

The findings come as gambling is increasingly treated as a public-health issue rather than solely a question of individual behaviour.

According to World Health Organisation, WHO data, an estimated 1.2 per cent of the world’s adult population has a gambling disorder, while 5.5 per cent of women and 11.9 per cent of men experience some level of gambling-related harm.

The organisation identified commercialisation, round-the-clock digital access, sports sponsorship and aggressive marketing as important factors behind gambling’s rapid growth and normalisation. It has also warned that heavy promotion through sport and online platforms risks normalising gambling among children and young people.

Concern is particularly strong around younger users. A global review drawing on the Lancet Public Health Commission found that 17.9 per cent of adolescents worldwide had gambled during the previous year, while 10.3 per cent had gambled online.

Among adolescents who participated in online casino gambling, 26.4 per cent displayed symptoms associated with gambling disorder. The research warned that the immersive nature of digital gambling, combined with influencers, advertising and sports partnerships, was embedding the activity within young people’s social experiences.

President of the Cyprus National Addictions Treatment Authority Christos Minas warned that the amount of time young people spend online was moving beyond normal limits and towards “pathological, problematic engagement with the internet in general”.

Meanwhile, Trisokkas announced a public consultation on a new betting authority bill, which is expected to introduce stronger protections for minors and tighter rules governing the advertising of illegal gambling services.

“Until today, we were able to block access to illegal websites,” he said, adding that “with the new bill, we also gain the ability to address the way in which they are displayed to citizens.”

The authority would be able to seek measures limiting illegal gambling content appearing on social media, mobile applications and search results.

It also plans to publish a practical guide explaining how users can adjust their platform settings to reduce their exposure to gambling advertising.

In addition, the authority is seeking to introduce the interactive GAME BRAiN prevention programme across public secondary schools, with discussions planned with the Education Ministry. The programme is intended to raise awareness among pupils and school communities about gambling and other potentially addictive behaviours.

Other European countries are already moving towards tighter controls, although their approaches differ considerably.

Under new Irish rules, gambling companies cannot target an individual with social media or online advertisements unless that person has signed up with the business on the relevant platform.

Gambling advertisements are also prohibited on Irish television and radio between 5.30am and 9pm, while promotions must include an under-18 warning and information about excessive gambling. The obligations are being introduced in phases as operators come under the country’s new licensing system.

Belgium has also introduced broad advertising restrictions, covering traditional media, online channels and public spaces, alongside tighter conditions on sports sponsorship.

Meanwhile, France has focused increasingly on the concentration of sports betting among young adults, particularly during major competitions.

The French regulator’s World Cup campaign found that 41 per cent of people planning to follow the tournament also intended to bet through an operator. Among those aged under 35, the proportion rose to 54 per cent.

Moreover, 64 per cent of French sports bettors were aged between 18 and 34, while two-thirds of regular bettors aged under 25 said they had previously felt that they were losing control.

The regulator estimated that betting on the 2026 World Cup could reach €1.2 billion, compared with more than €900 million during the 2022 tournament.

The different European approaches reflect growing recognition that gambling advertising is no longer limited to conventional commercials. It now reaches users through influencers, livestreams, bonuses, sports content, sponsored posts and recommendations selected by algorithms.

More broadly, Trisokkas said eight out of 10 players in Cyprus now gamble online. The market grew by 8 per cent last year, while further growth is expected in 2026, supported by increased betting activity during the World Cup.