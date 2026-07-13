Eurobank announced on Monday that it repurchased a total of 2,273,500 of its own shares between July 6 and July 10, 2026, as part of its ongoing buyback programme.

The transactions, which took place on the Euronext Athens exchange, were conducted through the member firm Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

The bank confirmed that the shares were acquired at an average purchase price of €4.3050 per share, resulting in a total cost of €9,787,363.47 for the week.

The programme was originally approved during the annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2026.

Following these latest acquisitions, Eurobank now holds a total of 42,011,285 of its own shares.

The bank also provided a daily breakdown of the activity, beginning on July 6, 2026, when 371,000 shares were purchased at an average price of €4.3683.

Activity continued on July 7, 2026, with the acquisition of 407,500 shares at an average of €4.3477, and on July 8, 2026, when 617,500 shares were bought at an average price of €4.2013.

On July 9, 2026, the bank acquired 457,000 shares at an average of €4.3156, concluding the week on July 10, 2026, with the purchase of 420,500 shares at an average price of €4.3484.

In a separate development, the bank reminded shareholders of the decision made during the April 28, 2026, general meeting to cancel 28,097,019 of its own shares, which will facilitate a reduction in its share capital.

These specific shares are set to cease trading on the Euronext Athens exchange on July 14, 2026.

This move follows the registration of the Ministry of Development decision approving the capital reduction with the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), as previously disclosed by the bank on July 9, 2026.