Electricity storage batteries are expected to arrive in Cyprus in January 2027, with installations due to be completed before the summer, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said on Sunday.

Damianos said contracts had already been signed with the supplier and the Transmission System Operator (TSO) for the battery storage project.

Once operational, the facilities will add 125 megawatts (MW) of energy storage capacity to the country’s electricity system, allowing more renewable energy to be stored instead of being curtailed during periods of excess production.

The minister said the project would help reduce the need to cut renewable energy generation during the summer of 2027, when demand for electricity typically peaks.

Cyprus currently has just over 1,000MW of conventional electricity generation, which is “generally sufficient during the day,” Damianos said.

However, demand often exceeds available capacity during the first few hours after sunset in the summer, when air conditioning use remains high but electricity production from photovoltaic systems has ceased.

He said battery storage would help bridge that gap by storing electricity generated from renewable sources during the day for use during peak evening demand.

Damianos added that terms had already been agreed and granted for a further 150MW of privately owned battery storage projects, which are also expected to come online during 2027.

In addition, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) is developing its own storage facilities with a combined capacity of 180MW.

Part of those projects, amounting to 80MW and 100MW respectively, is expected to be operational before next summer.

By the end of 2027, several hundred megawatts of battery storage capacity are expected to have been integrated into the national grid, Damianos said.

Asked how electricity demand would be managed until the storage projects are completed, Damianos said “the situation remained manageable,” citing assessments by the TSO.

He said the power supply problems experienced last week were caused by “a fault at one of the EAC’s generators,” and added that both the utility and the transmission system operator were making every effort to maintain electricity supply with the resources currently available.

According to the minister, the greatest pressure on the grid comes during the two to three hours after sunset, when solar power generation stops but demand remains high.

Provided there are no unexpected breakdowns, he said, the system is expected to cope.