Viral hepatitis accounted for 0.21 deaths per 100,000 people in Cyprus in the year 2023, Eurostat data released by on Tuesday showed, while at an EU level the virus caused 0.64 deaths per 100,000 people.

The highest death rates were recorded in Italy with 1.62 deaths per 100,000 people, Latvia 1.54 and Austria 1.02. The lowest rates were in Luxembourg with no recorded deaths from hepatitis in 2023, Finland 0.07 and Slovenia 0.13.

In 2023, there were 3,172 deaths from viral hepatitis in the EU, the lowest figure recorded since the data collection started in 2011.

The figure represents a 9.3 per cent decrease compared with 2022, when 3,499 deaths were seen, and a 53.7 per cent drop since 2013 with 6,856 deaths.

The disease disproportionately affected men, who accounted for 58.3 per cent of all viral hepatitis deaths. It affected both the elderly and the working age population.

People under the age of 65 accounted for 35.7 per cent of hepatitis-related fatalities, compared with 14.8 per cent among deaths from all causes.

Looking at the regional data, 15 regions recorded at least 1.5 deaths from viral hepatitis per 100,000 inhabitants, namely ten regions in Italy, two in France and one in Austria, Romania and Latvia.

The French outermost regions Mayotte and Guyane had the highest death rates, with 4.86 and 2.80 deaths per 100,000 people. Next were regions in southern Italy and islands, namely Campania 2.65, Puglia 2.58 and Sardegna 2.48.

The data was released to coincide with World Hepatitis Day, observed each year on July 28 to raise awareness and encourage action on prevention and treatment of viral hepatitis.

Ahead of World Hepatitis Day, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides spoke at a press conference on July 17 organised by the liver patients’ association Promitheas, saying prevention through the national vaccination programme had delivered positive results and placed Cyprus among the better-performing EU countries.