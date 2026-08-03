Limassol-based Lemissoler Navigation has named MV Lem Azalea and MV Lem Plumeria, the first two vessels in its four-ship dual-fuel methanol newbuilding programme.

The naming ceremony took place end of July. The two 65,000-dwt carriers were built by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in cooperation with China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Both vessels will operate under charter to Cargill.

The vessels originated from Lemissoler’s operational experience and its ambition to develop efficient and competitive dry bulk carriers with the flexibility to meet present requirements and the evolving demands of the maritime energy transition.

Bringing the concept to life was a joint effort. Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute translated Lemissoler’s operational requirements and continuous owner input into the vessel design and detailed engineering, while the American Bureau of Shipping contributed its classification expertise and technical guidance.

The resulting Lem65ePlus-SDARI design combines dual-fuel methanol capability with advanced hull optimisation, improved propulsion efficiency, energy-saving technologies and modern environmental systems. The design received Approval in Principle from ABS in 2023.

MV Lem Azalea and MV Lem Plumeria can operate on both conventional marine fuel and methanol, allowing them to maintain reliable operations while supporting the adoption of lower-carbon fuels as their availability and the required infrastructure develop.

Philippos Philis, chairman and chief executive of Lemissoler Navigation, described the naming as “a significant milestone for Lemissoler and for everyone who has contributed to this programme”.

The concept, he explained, began with “a clear operational objective from our team” to “develop efficient dry bulk vessels with the flexibility to meet both present requirements and the transition towards alternative fuels”.

However, turning that objective into working vessels “required close collaboration”, with SDARI translating the company’s “operational requirements and continuous input into the vessel design and detailed engineering”, while ABS provided “valuable classification expertise and technical guidance”.

Together with the shipbuilding capabilities of CSSC Huangpu Wenchong and CSTC, and the commitment of the company’s technical and commercial partners, Philis said the collaboration “turned our ambition into working vessels”.

Ultimately, he said, MV Lem Azalea and MV Lem Plumeria “demonstrate what can be achieved when operational experience, specialist engineering knowledge and close cooperation are brought together”.

The vessels have been designed around long-term operational efficiency and regulatory readiness, helping them remain competitive and relevant throughout the maritime energy transition. Their addition to the Lemissoler fleet represents an important step towards the company’s objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

Meanwhile, the programme builds on Lemissoler’s established approach to fleet development. Drawing on its operational experience, the company defines vessel concepts and performance requirements before working closely with specialist naval architects, shipyards, classification societies and technology providers to develop practical and commercially relevant solutions.

Lemissoler also acknowledged the contribution of SDARI, ABS, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong and CSTC, as well as its financial institutions, equipment suppliers, technology providers, supervision teams and other partners involved in developing and delivering the programme.

The company further recognised its newbuilding, technical, procurement, commercial, legal, finance and operations teams, alongside the captains, engineers and crews who will be responsible for the vessels’ safe and successful operation.

As the first two vessels in the four-ship programme, MV Lem Azalea and MV Lem Plumeria represent a significant renewal of Lemissoler’s fleet and a practical investment in the future of lower-emission shipping.

Founded in Limassol in 1996, Lemissoler Navigation has developed into an international shipping group providing dry bulk cargo marine transportation services, combining operational experience with a focus on vessel efficiency, technological development and environmental responsibility.