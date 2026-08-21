The police are investigating a fire which broke out in an excavator at a quarry near the Nicosia district village of Farmakas on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the front of the excavator which was parked at a point inside the quarry around 7pm, causing damage to the front of the excavator.

The fire was then noticed by workers who rushed to extinguish it.

The police and the fire brigade were called to the scene and brought the blaze under control.