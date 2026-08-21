The Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) announced a €300,000 tender on Friday to design flood protection works for homes in Larnaca and Aradippou.

Officials said the move was aimed at preventing floods and planning better infrastructure for the area.

The tender covers a study to design flood defences for Kalo Chorio, along with preparing the paperwork needed for building work to eventually go ahead.

The contract is worth €300,000 plus VAT, paid for using government funds, and is expected to take 12 months to complete once signed.

The organisation said the study will look at how water flows through the area and design a proper drainage system to collect rainwater.

It will also prepare the technical and environmental paperwork needed before construction can start.

Officials said the study was needed because of past flooding in the Larnaca district, particularly near the Kamares aqueduct.

Once the study is finished, the organisation said it will have a cohesive plan, allowing it to move ahead with building the actual flood defences.