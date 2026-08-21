The police are investigating what they believe to be a case of arson after a fire broke out in a clothing store on the ground floor of an apartment building in Limassol on Friday.
The fire was extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the apartment building, but nonetheless caused extensive damage to the clothing store.
According to the authorities, initial investigations indicate that the fire was set deliberately.
The scene was cordoned off for further investigations.
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