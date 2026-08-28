Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca praised new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi but said the club would take a cautious approach with the highly-rated teenager as he adapts to life in England.

City signed the 18-year-old Morocco midfielder from Lille on a five-year deal on Wednesday and Maresca said Bouaddi, who played at this year’s Word Cup, will have a bright future at The Etihad.

“He’s ready and he was working with his former club so he is fit. He’s quite calm, he does not look 18,” Maresca told reporters Friday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

“In this case we need to go slowly because he is very young and came from a different country. So no rush for him but for sure he is going to help us now and in the future.”

Maresca also provided a positive injury update on the club’s new midfielder Elliot Anderson, who was forced off during the second half of City’s home win over Bournemouth last weekend.

“Elliot Anderson is fine after coming off with cramp. Matheus (Nunes) is not 100 percent having come off the bench against Bournemouth. Jeremy Doku is still out,” Maresca said.

He also confirmed the departure of forward Omar Marmoush, who has been widely linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and said discussions were ongoing with forward Jack Grealish amid reports he could leave before the transfer window closes.

Maresca, however, would not be drawn on City’s transfer plans as reports continue to link the club with a move for Chelsea’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

“Anything can happen in the window, we will see,” Maresca said. “In this moment it is quite complicated to think about the window because we have a game in 24 hours.”