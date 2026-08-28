Nicosia giants Omonia beat Sint-Truiden 4-2 at the GSP stadium on Thursday night, overturning their 1-0 deficit from the first match in Belgium, securing qualification to the League Phase of the Europa League.

The big star of the night was Louis Diony. The French striker scored a hat-trick for Henning Berg’s team The fourth goal was scored by Nikolas Panagiotou.

Elsewhere, Pafos FC defeated Albanian side Dinamo City 4-2 in extra time and celebrated their qualification to the League Phase of the Conference League.