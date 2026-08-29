It is almost time for the annual Septemberfest Nicosia Beer Festival, which returns to Akadimias Park for seven days. From September 1 to 7, the park will transform into a festival ground serving ice-cold beers, a big selection of street food prepared on the spot and some of the biggest names in the Greek music scene.

On all the evenings, visitors will be able to taste a wide variety of draft and bottled beers from Cyprus and abroad. Bars will prepare refreshing cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, whilst food vendors will sell bites for every taste – from burgers and hot dogs, to pizzas, souvlakia and vegetarian options.

The festival’s biggest attraction though is the live music, as renowned Greek artists head to Nicosia for concerts.

Opening Septemberfest this year is Giorgos Sambanis with a live performance on day one. Then, on September 2, an electrifying high-energy duo arrives – Greek reggae band Locomondo and rock band Mble.

A tribute to Stratos Dionysiou will take place on September 3, as Aggelos Dionysiou, Stelios Dionysiou and Diamantis Dionysiou perform some of the Greek singer’s and composer’s most beloved hits which have spanned generations.

Greek rock star Stelios Rokkos arrives on the stage of Septemberfest next with a live performance on September 4, followed by the powerful vocals of Eleonora Zouganeli on September 5.

Petros Iakovides will entertain the crowds on September 6 before the festival closes with a big concert by Christos Mastoras and Melisses band.

Septemberfest Nicosia Beer Festival

Annual beer festival with live music from big Greek stars. Beers, street food and more. September 1-7. Akadimias Park, Nicosia. €12 per day of €65 for festival pass. www.ticketbox.com.cy/septemberfest2026