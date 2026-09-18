US President Donald Trump banned news outlets CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House on Friday, complaining about their coverage in a social media post.

“Effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW… and Politico… from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he would announce the names of additional outlets.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” he said.

CNN, MS NOW, Politico and the National Press Club did not respond to requests for comments.

Trump has repeatedly urged broadcasters to drop comedy or news programs he dislikes or which have joked about or criticised him or his administration. He has also called on the Federal Communications Commission to strip stations of licenses after criticising news and other programming.