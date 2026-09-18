United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his “deepest regret” on Friday over the United States’ decision to deny Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa for the second consecutive year, blocking his attendance at next week’s UN General Assembly.

Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said the Secretary-General was concerned about the implications of the decision for the ability of the State of Palestine to participate fully in the work of the United Nations.

The State Department announced on Thursday that it had denied visas to the Palestinian delegation, including Abbas, citing a lack of reforms by the Palestinian Authority.

Only members of the Palestinian mission to the UN will be permitted to take part in this year’s annual session.