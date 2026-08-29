Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said on Saturday that his ministry aimed to hear the views and needs of farmers ahead of the revision of agricultural policy, with particular emphasis on strengthening the primary sector.

“Our goal is to listen to our producers and agricultural organisations so that we can shape the positions and proposals we will put forward ahead of the revision of the new agricultural policy,” he said during a visit to the Deryneia farmers’ market.

The minister emphasised the need to support the agricultural sector, as well as facilities such as the farmers’ market in Deryneia, which allow direct contact between producers and consumers.

“We believe that through this direct contact we boost producers’ income while also reducing the final price for consumers,” he said.

Turning to water scarcity, Senekis said that compared with the difficulties faced in previous years, the situation this year had been relatively favourable in terms of water availability.

“This year we had a relatively good water year. Of course, planning is under way to ensure sufficient water supplies for the coming years, but we are evaluating the situation so that we can provide some additional quantities in the immediate future,” he said.