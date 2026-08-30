Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States all offered condolences on Sunday after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of Kyrenia, causing the confirmed deaths of eight people thus far.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he was “deeply saddened by the tragic capsizing of a passenger ship in the Mediterranean Sea”, and offered his “heartfelt condolences” to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government, and the families of those who died.

“We pray for the swift and safe recovery of those still missing and commend the courageous search and rescue efforts underway. The people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkey at this difficult time,” he said.

Meanwhile, British parliamentary undersecretary of state for Europe Stewart Wood said that he, too, was “deeply saddened by the ferry incident off the northern coast of Cyprus”.

“My condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who have lost their lives. My sympathies to all those affected by this tragedy. I pay tribute to the emergency responders engaged in rescue efforts,” he said.

Earlier, the British embassy in Ankara had said that it wished to “extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic ferry accident off the north coast of the island of Cyprus and convey our best wishes to those affected”.

“We hope that the missing passengers are found safe and sound,” it said.

The EU’s delegation in Turkey said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic ferry accident off the coast of Cyprus”, and offered its “heartfelt condolences … to the families of those who lost their lives”, while saying that its “thoughts are with all those affected by the accident”.

The US embassy in Nicosia offered its “heartfelt condolences” to “the families of those who lost their lives in today’s ferry accident”.

“Our thoughts remain with all those still missing and all those still affected,” it said.

The ferry had capsized with 259 passengers and eight crew onboard shortly after leaving the new port of Kyrenia at around 12.10pm, having been en route to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

As of 9pm, 241 people have been brought ashore alive, while 18 people remain unaccounted for, and eight people have been confirmed dead.

The ship’s captain and the seven other members of its crew have all been arrested.