Cyprus’ technology and business sectors are seeking closer cooperation on digital transformation and artificial intelligence, following talks between the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) and the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev).

The meeting focused on Cyprus’ digital transformation and the country’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, as well as the challenges facing Cypriot businesses as they adopt new technologies.

The two sides discussed the need to accelerate the uptake of AI and the role that business and technology organisations can play in supporting its wider use across the economy.

During the meeting, CITEA presented its main positions and recommendations on the National AI Strategy.

The association said its proposals would also be sent to Oev in greater detail for further consideration and discussion.

CITEA president George Malekkos reaffirmed the longstanding cooperation between the two organisations and expressed support for expanding their collaboration through joint initiatives and mutual support.

The aim, he said, was to help accelerate digital transformation and the adoption of AI across the Cypriot economy.

Taking part in the meeting were Oev president George Pantelides, director general Michalis Antoniou, and CITEA vice-president Antonia Michael.

CITEA and Oev said they would continue working together to strengthen cooperation between the technology and business sectors and support Cyprus’ digital development.