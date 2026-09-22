Key prosecution witnesses will be testifying on Tuesday, as the trial of suspended mayor of Paphos Phedon Phedonos continues before the Paphos criminal court.

The hearing, which began in late July, is being held behind closed doors following a court decision accepting a prosecution request.

The court has set the next hearings for September 29 and October 6, during which the prosecution will continue presenting its case.

More than ten prosecution witnesses have testified already, mostly police investigators and experts.

Phedonos faces five charges relating to rape, indecent assault, assault causing actual bodily harm and administering a drug or substance capable of reducing a person’s resistance.

He has pleaded not guilty to all five charges.