Police arrested five people and issued 265 traffic fines during overnight operations across Cyprus, as part of intensified patrols aimed at preventing crime and maintaining public order.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, officers carried out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas across the island, focusing on preventing serious criminal activity and increasing public safety.

The five arrests involved various offences, including illegal possession of drugs, unlawful residence in the Republic of Cyprus and driving under the influence of alcohol.

During the operations, police stopped 642 vehicles and checked 820 people travelling in them.

Officers also inspected 48 premises as part of efforts to tackle unlawful activity, resulting in eight reported violations.

Traffic checks led to 265 fines for various offences, while a further 18 suspected traffic violations remain under investigation.

Of the fines issued, 80 concerned speeding offences, while police also impounded 20 vehicles.

Officers conducted 415 alcohol breath tests, resulting in 25 drivers being reported for drink-driving. Four preliminary drug-driving tests were also carried out, with one returning a positive result.

Police said operations to prevent and combat crime would continue daily, with an increased police presence, targeted checks and immediate operational interventions aimed at protecting the public and maintaining law and order.