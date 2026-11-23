The European Commission proposed new sanctions against Russia on Monday over the war in Ukraine, including a ban on athletes competing under the Russian flag in sports events in the European Union and a ban on visas for Russian ex-combatants.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also outlined measures to target Russian financial institutions and crypto platforms in the Commission’s 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow over its full-scale invasion in 2022. Sanctions require unanimity from EU countries to be adopted.

“Sports events cannot be a forum for propaganda activities. Today, for any sports events in the EU, we are introducing bans on Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag,” she said in a video address.

The Commission is also proposing a way to implement an EU visa ban on Russian ex-combatants, which was agreed pending feasibility in the previous package.

The Commission has also created a Crypto Sanctions Task Force, alongside new restrictions on 60 Russian banks and more crypto platforms.

“We are striking harder at Russia’s ways to finance its war, by targeting its banks and crypto platforms,” she added.

“We will focus on Russia but also include third countries that help Russia to evade our sanctions. This is a major focus of our new package.”

Kyrgyzstan was the first country to be hit by the EU’s anti-circumvention tool this year for facilitating circumvention through its banks and crypto currency companies.

The new sanctions will also target electricity companies for the first time and prohibit European citizens from occupying posts in companies in Russia.