A marathon nine-hour hearing at the Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia district court on Monday ended without a decision being reached, as the court deliberated whether or not the nine people charged with manslaughter following the sinking of a ferry off the town’s coast in August should remain in detention for the duration of their trial.

The nine suspects all requested bail, while the prosecution demanded that they all be held in custody for a minimum of three months, and following a full day’s hearing, no decision was made, and the hearing will continue on Tuesday morning.

Newspaper Yeniduzen reported that police inspector Mehmet Mannas was the first to address the court, explaining that the ferry had set sail from the new port of Kyrenia for the Turkish port of Tasucu at around 11.56am on August 30, with 259 passengers and eight crew on board.

He said that the ship’s first mate, who is among the nine suspects, first issued a distress call at 12.13pm, and that a total of 239 people were rescued from the sinking vessel alive. A total of 27 people are confirmed to have died as a result of the incident, while one passenger – three-year-old Anni Asel Hilaloglu – remains unaccounted for.

Later, he said, the ship’s black box was recovered, and recordings have since been taken and given as evidence.

Regarding the suspects themselves, he said that one of the nine, who is a director of the ferry’s operating company, Filo Denizcilik, is a citizen of the ‘TRNC’ and is a regular user of the crossing points which link Cyprus’ two sides.

Chances of suspects fleeing ‘highly probable’, investigator says

He also said that the ferry’s captain, known to be a man named Mustafa Oz, is a citizen of both Turkey and the ‘TRNC’, while four crew members are citizens of Turkey only, and three crew members are citizens of Azerbaijan.

Given the citizenship status of the suspects, he argued that their fleeing of the country is “highly probable”.

Additionally, he said that the incident “caused public outrage”, and confirmed that the police’s investigation into the matter is complete, before requesting that all nine suspects be held in detention for a period not exceeding three months.

Then, the nine suspects’ defence lawyer, Bahar Ersozer, stated her clients’ case, first asking Mannas why the suspects have been charged with manslaughter, to which he replied that they “failed to fulfil their responsibilities”.

To this, she argued that “your state does not actually have a ship to carry out rescue operations”, before claiming that a helicopter which was participating in the rescue efforts had dropped the people it was attempting to rescue into the sea, causing them to drown.

“The coastguard abandoned these people to their deaths. The rescue ships lacked fuel and equipment. We saw in the videos that people were piled on top of one another. If a rescue team had just lowered a rope there, they would have been saved,” she said.

First mate ‘gave incorrect distress call’

Mannas then responded, saying that the first mate had made an incorrect distress call when announcing the state of emergency over the radio, saying that she had said, “the Filo Jet is sinking” rather than the universally understood “Mayday, Mayday”.

In response, Ersozer said that some passengers had claimed they had waited in the sea for up to an hour and a quarter to be saved after the ferry capsized, telling the court that as such, it was the rescue teams and the Turkish Cypriot coastguard, and not the ferry’s crew, which had failed to fulfil its responsibilities.

She also argued that, contrary to what the court had been told in September, the Turkish Cypriot authorities had in fact been informed of the “superficial” repairs which the boat had undergone in June after a crack appeared in its side.

Instead, she said, the Turkish Cypriot ports authority had been aware both of the crack and the repairs, but had denied any knowledge in the aftermath of the disaster “so as to avoid taking responsibility”.

Proceedings will continue on Tuesday morning.