German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Monday urged calm over reports that Russia plans to launch a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space this year.

“First of all, let’s remain calm, because there are reports – that’s true – but it’s not clear what kind of weapons these are, and the effect they might have depends, in turn, on where they are deployed,” Pistorius told reporters in Berlin.

“Therefore, it’s too early to speculate publicly about this. We are consulting internally and taking the necessary measures.”