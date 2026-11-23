Russia’s Interior Ministry said on Monday that its officers had detained the governor of the northern Murmansk region as part of a criminal investigation into fraud and embezzlement on a particularly large scale.

The governor, Andrei Chibis, was detained on suspicion of involvement in a group crime case that includes allegations of embezzling more than 39 million roubles ($478,000) in budget funds from the regional construction ministry, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

Reuters was unable to contact Chibis for comment.

Investigators were also looking into the alleged misappropriation in the region, home to Russia’s Northern Fleet, of more than 1 billion roubles earmarked for reconstructing a highway linking the towns of Apatity and Kirovsk, funds allocated through the regional transport ministry.

Investigators were also probing suspected illegal currency transactions, Volk said.