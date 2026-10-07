Elections for the new rector and vice-rectors at the University of Cyprus are underway, with results expected to be announced at 1.30pm on Wednesday for the rector and at 6.30pm for the two vice-rectors.

Five people are running for rector, two for the vice-rector for international relations, finance and administration, and one for the vice-rector of academic affairs.

The elections for rector are being held on campus until noon, while those for vice-rectors will begin at 2.30pm and end at 5.30pm.

Candidates for rector are Eleni-Tatiani Synodinou, Ioannis Yiapintzakis, Marina Neophytou, Sofronis Clerides and Fofi Constantinidou.

Georgia Panayiotou is the sole candidate for the vice-rector of academic affairs and needs 50 per cent plus one of the votes to be elected, while Antonis Ellinas and Marios Dikeakos are running for the international affairs vice-rector post.

Current rector Tasos Christofides will complete his second term in December 2026 and is not eligible to run again.

There are 486 voters; 348 academic staff, 117 members of student organisations and 21 administrative staff.

This is the first time there are five candidates for the rector’s position. In 2022 there was only one and in 2018 four.