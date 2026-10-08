On Thursday, it will be mainly clear with temporarily increased cloudiness. In the higher mountains, isolated showers may develop after noon.

Temperatures will rise to around 28 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast and on the southwest and west coast southwest to northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will be generally clear, although low clouds will be observed along the coast.

Winds will continue to blow mainly northwest to northeast at 3 Beaufort and reach up to 4 Beaufort in some areas.

Temperatures will drop to around 16 degrees Celsius inland, around 18 degrees on the coast and around 9 degrees in the higher mountains.

The sea will remain generally calm to slightly rough.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear, with temporarily increased cloud cover.

On Sunday, there will be increased local cloudiness, which may result in isolated light rain.

The temperature is expected to gradually rise by Saturday.