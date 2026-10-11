The body of a 42-year-old woman was found at her home in the Omonia area of Limassol on Saturday evening.

According to the police’s statement issued on Sunday, a neighbour alerted authorities at about 5pm after noticing a foul odour emanating from the house.

Upon entering the property, officers found the body in a severe state of decomposition.

The woman has been identified as a Latvian national who held a Cypriot identity card.

Police are treating the case as an unnatural death, though the cause has not yet been established.

A post-mortem is due on Monday, and police investigations into the case are ongoing.