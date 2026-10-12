Opportunities for cooperation in defence, space and dual-use technologies were discussed on Monday during a meeting between a senior Indian defence ministry delegation and representatives of Cyprus’ business and defence industries.

The meeting, hosted by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), was attended by India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who headed the delegation, Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus Manish Manish, the director general of Invest Cyprus and representatives of the Cypriot and Indian defence sectors.

Welcoming the delegation, Keve president Stavros Stavrou highlighted the close relationship between Cyprus and India, as well as the chamber’s longstanding cooperation with the Indian High Commission.

He pointed to growing momentum in bilateral relations through government contacts and business missions, which he said were opening up new opportunities in strategically important sectors.

During the meeting, the Cyprus Defence and Space Industry Cluster (CyDSIC), which operates under Keve, presented the capabilities of Cypriot companies and opportunities for international partnerships.

Discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation between Cypriot and Indian businesses and organisations in innovation, advanced technologies, defence and space.

Keve reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening economic and business ties between the two countries.

The meeting took place during Singh’s official visit to Cyprus on October 12 and 13, ahead of his onward trip to Greece.

He is expected to meet with Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Tuesday.

According to India’s defence ministry, maritime security and defence industrial cooperation are among the main priorities of the visit, which follows President Nikos Christodoulides’ trip to India in May and efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Singh will subsequently travel to Greece, where he is scheduled to meet senior defence and military officials.