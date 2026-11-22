Here are the top business stories in Cyprus from the week starting November 16:

A Cypriot business can now pay a supplier in Indian rupees. Getting to India to meet that supplier is less straightforward. At an investment forum in Nicosia on Friday, India’s high commissioner said officials were working to update the agreement governing flights between the two countries. An airline would still have to make the route pay.

Manish was speaking at the CFS Business and Investment Forum, where Cyprus was looking for investment and new business with India, Kazakhstan, the Gulf and African markets.

The day had begun behind closed doors at Nicosia Town Hall, where Mayor Charalambos Prountzos and Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) secretary-general Philokypros Roussounides led talks with diplomats, investors and business representatives.

The chamber’s account named sectors from financial services to tourism and property. It gave no details of deals or investment commitments.

The Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) has taken on 17 new members in its 90th anniversary year, bringing its membership to 235.

The association on Monday said its members now account for 67.3 per cent of all hotel beds in Cyprus.

Ten of the new members are in the Famagusta district, seven of them in Protaras. Four properties joined in the Paphos district, with one each in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol.

The intake includes five five-star properties, five four-star hotels, four three-star hotels and three holiday accommodation complexes.

Women had an ownership stake in 30 per cent of Cypriot firms surveyed by the World Bank in 2024. Just 8.48 per cent had a woman in the top job, less than half the rate across Europe and Central Asia.

Cyprus’ gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou cited those figures in Nicosia on Monday as she called on employers to make hiring and promotion fairer, prevent harassment and pay women and men equally for work of equal value.

Speaking at the commerce ministry’s ‘She Means Business’ event, she also called for women to have the same access to finance, training and business networks when starting a company or trying to grow one.

The figures show how representation narrows at the top. Women held 27.5 per cent of senior and middle management jobs in Cyprus in 2024. In tech, an EU-backed study found that just 14.5 per cent of the 152 Cypriot companies it examined had at least one woman founder. Across Europe, start-ups with at least one woman founder received 12 per cent of venture capital funding in 2024.

The Cyprus Borrowers Protection Association (Syprodat) on Monday called on the government to introduce targeted measures to ease the cost-of-living burden, warning that persistent inflation, pressure from bank interest rates and higher electricity bills are making life increasingly difficult for households and small businesses.

In a statement, the association said rising living costs, combined with borrowers’ existing financial commitments, were putting growing pressure on the ability of households to meet their everyday expenses.

“The continuing rise in prices, pressure on bank interest rates and the new burden on electricity bills are creating an increasingly difficult environment for Cypriot households and small and medium-sized businesses,” Syprodat said.

The association called for immediate government action, with particular emphasis on relieving vulnerable households of higher electricity costs, providing support to borrowers and protecting primary residences.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest container shipping line, plans to expand its operations in Cyprus and register more of its ships under the Cypriot flag, the Presidency said this week.

Alexa Aponte Vago, MSC’s chief financial officer and co-owner, outlined the plans during a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday. She said the group was fully satisfied with its presence on the island. Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and senior MSC executives also attended.

Christodoulides thanked Aponte Vago for MSC’s longstanding support for Cypriot shipping and for the confidence it had shown in Cyprus as a place to invest. He outlined the government’s plans to improve conditions for businesses and credited targeted policies with helping the economy grow and opening up opportunities in defence and technology.

The scale of the expansion and the number of ships MSC intends to register remain undisclosed.

Cyprus property developers association have asked President Nikos Christodoulides to back a 100-day plan to tackle a backlog of housing permit applications and get more homes built.

The association presented the plan at the Presidential Palace this week, in a meeting also attended by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou. It wants authorities to count pending residential applications within 30 days and, by day 100, issue final decisions on at least 30 per cent of complete applications that had already been waiting more than six months when the plan began. Each decision would have to give reasons.

The association wants a minister and a coordinator put in charge, with the Presidency monitoring the work and progress made public each month. It is also seeking binding deadlines for district local government organisations and the other agencies involved in licensing. Those agencies would carry out their consultations in parallel, with staff assigned where needed and improvements made to Ippodamos, the online system for planning and building applications.

“The value of any reform can be seen in the homes delivered and the choices families gain,” association president Yiannis Misirlis said.

New opportunities for cooperation are emerging for Cypriot technology companies following the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association’s (CITEA) recent mission to China, which focused on building connections with leading technology organisations, exchanging expertise and exploring synergies for the development and promotion of innovative solutions in the European market.

CITEA was represented by its president, George Malekkos, and director, Matina Zisiadou. During the visit, the delegation participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, held a series of business meetings with leading Chinese technology companies and visited research and development facilities, gaining first-hand insight into developments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

In Shanghai, a particularly important part of CITEA’s participation was its presence at the Cyprus Pavilion at CIIE, organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, which showcased Cyprus and the capabilities of its business community to the international market.

Tourist arrivals to Cyprus fell by 5.5 per cent in October, reversing September’s return to growth as fewer visitors came from Israel, France and Britain. Arrivals from Poland and Greece rose, cushioning some of the fall.

Cyprus recorded 508,301 tourist arrivals, compared with 537,744 in October 2025, according to Tuesday’s figures from the statistical service (Cystat). The total was still 10.7 per cent higher than in October 2024, when the island recorded 459,106 arrivals.

October’s drop of 29,443 arrivals more than wiped out the gain of 10,254 recorded in September, the strongest September on record. The two months together brought in 19,189 fewer arrivals than in the same period last year.

Cyprus’ economy is forecast to grow by 3 per cent in 2027, down from 3.4 per cent this year, the European Commission said on Tuesday. It expects harmonised inflation to fall to 2.9 per cent from 3.9 per cent.

The Commission said higher energy prices would weigh temporarily on growth by squeezing household purchasing power. It expects growth to pick up to 3.2 per cent in 2028, with inflation easing further to 2.4 per cent.

The autumn forecast marks an upgrade from May, when the Commission pencilled in growth of 2.3 per cent this year and 2.7 per cent next year. It had also expected inflation to fall further in 2027, to 2.2 per cent. Cyprus is now forecast to grow at two and a half times the eurozone rate of 1.2 per cent next year.

Household spending and construction helped lift output by 3.2 per cent in the first half of this year. Exports of information and communication technology services and income from royalties continued to rise, while tourism receipts initially fell as the conflict in the Middle East unsettled travel demand.

Freedom Holding Corp. reported total net revenue of $910.1 million, up 81 per cent from $503.6m, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on September 30, 2026. Net income rose 29 per cent to $46.1m from $35.7m.

Revenue growth was driven mainly by higher net insurance revenue, which rose 148 per cent to $254.8m from $102.8m, and higher interest income from margin and customer loans. Gains on securities and foreign exchange and a larger customer base also supported revenue growth.

Basic earnings per share were $0.77, up 28 per cent from $0.60, while total assets reached $16.6 billion, up 26 per cent from $13.2bn on March 31, 2026.

Thomas Kazakos, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), met Thailand’s deputy transport minister, Sanphet Bunyamanee, at Hong Kong Maritime Week as a series of tanker attacks slowed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the ICS account of the meeting, Kazakos stressed that ships should be able to pass through the strait without tolls, charges or controls. He also urged governments to work through the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to agree on global rules for cutting shipping emissions.

For Thailand, the danger at Hormuz is already familiar. Three Thai seafarers died after the Mayuree Naree was attacked in the strait in March. Their remains were returned to Thailand in July.

Thai state media reported that Bunyamanee discussed how Thailand could draw on the industry’s experience to make its maritime transport and logistics more efficient and sustainable.

Cyprus is planning a €20 million grant scheme for 2027 and 2028 to help businesses store the electricity they generate from solar panels and cut their running costs, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said this week.

The scheme will cover companies that already have solar panels for their own use, as well as those planning to install them. Damianos announced the plans at the annual general meeting of the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Deryneia.

The ministry also expects to open a separate, simplified grant scheme in the first quarter of 2027 for new entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35.

Damianos said the ministry had secured €352m for grant schemes under the 2021 – 2027 programming period, covering areas including energy and digital upgrades, manufacturing and the circular economy. From the start of 2021 to the end of September 2026, it paid out more than €151m on nearly 5,500 grant payment requests.

The Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government this week to bring down electricity costs, speed up public works and provide financial support to people displaced in 1974 who still cannot use their properties.

Speaking at the chamber’s annual general meeting in Deryneia, president Charalambos Manoli said “the Cypriot economy grew 3.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, but businesses were still dealing with high energy and borrowing costs, red tape and difficulty finding staff.”

Cyprus and Italy had the EU’s joint second-highest electricity price after Ireland in the first half of 2026 for non-household users consuming between 500 and 2,000 megawatt-hours a year. They paid an average of 23 cents per kilowatt-hour, about 28 per cent above the EU average of 18 cents.

Manoli called for faster progress on bringing natural gas into use, more energy storage, stronger support for solar panels and greater competition in the electricity market.

Cyprus will announce new features for its Digital Citizen app “in the coming days”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, as he set out plans for closer cooperation with Greece on artificial intelligence, civil protection and European affairs.

Speaking at the fourth Greece-Cyprus Strategic Horizons Forum in Nicosia, Christodoulides urged companies to turn the two countries’ close political ties into “productive partnerships, investment and new opportunities”.

He called closer cooperation “imperative”, citing disruption to trade routes and high energy costs linked to conflicts around the world. Joint initiatives, he added, could help attract investment and support growth across the region.

He pointed to Digital Citizen as an example of what the two countries had already achieved. Cyprus drew on Greek expertise to give people access to official documents on their phones.

The Cypriot app now works with Greece’s Gov.gr Wallet, allowing both countries to recognise each other’s digital identity cards and driving licences.

The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Association (Skek) has called for an urgent change to the law, accusing the industry’s watchdog of abusing its powers by using the threat of disciplinary proceedings to intimidate estate agents who criticise it.

The Real Estate Agents Registration Council said on Monday it had filed a police complaint over alleged ties between estate agents and firms operating under the same business names in the occupied areas of Cyprus. It said it had looked into the alleged links and was considering disciplinary proceedings against those involved.

In the same statement, the council rejected earlier allegations of abuse of power, saying it was carrying out its duties as the industry regulator. It also dismissed claims of intimidation during its elections, saying voting was by secret ballot under the supervision of the Interior Ministry.

Skek said the prospect of disciplinary action raised questions about how the council handles complaints. It argued that the current system leaves the same body acting as “investigator, prosecutor and judge”, and warned that agents who speak out could face proceedings that put their licences at risk.

The stock of Greek direct investment in Cyprus rose by nearly two-thirds to €9.2 billion in June 2026 from €5.6bn in 2024, Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou said on Wednesday.

He put Cypriot investment in Greece at about €2.7bn and announced a meeting with Greek businesses in Cyprus in early December to identify where they could invest next.

Speaking at the fourth Greece-Cyprus Strategic Horizons Forum in Nicosia, Evgeniou said more than 1,500 businesses with Greek interests operate in Cyprus. Trade in goods between the two countries reached €3.3bn in 2025, while exports to Greece of goods produced in Cyprus rose 12 per cent, he added.

Evgeniou said “those ties could help both countries attract investment from elsewhere.” Cyprus has business links in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean, while Greece has an established presence in the Balkans and south-eastern Europe.

Cyprus will continue to provide targeted support for households and businesses, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Wednesday, a day after the European Commission raised its growth forecasts for the island and warned that higher energy prices would squeeze household budgets.

In a written statement, Keravnos said the government would maintain a cautious approach to public finances while continuing to support health, education and social policy and investing in infrastructure “that improves the quality of life in our country”.

Tuesday’s growth upgrade put the Commission’s forecast for Cyprus at 3.4 per cent this year, up from 2.3 per cent in May. Brussels also raised its 2027 forecast to 3 per cent from 2.7 per cent.

Keravnos called the revisions “particularly encouraging”. The Commission’s figures put Cyprus third in the eurozone for projected growth this year, behind Malta and Slovenia, both at 3.9 per cent.

HELLENiQ ENERGY has not ruled out participating in Cyprus’ offshore natural gas exploration programme through a partnership with another energy company, although the Greek group is currently prioritising the development of its existing exploration portfolio in Greece, chief executive Andreas Shiamishis has said.

Speaking during a gathering with international journalists in Athens, which the Cyprus Mail participated in, Shiamishis said the company’s earlier decision to stay out of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was largely driven by a lack of the necessary deepwater exploration experience and concerns about the political and operational risks involved.

“What we may do in the future is still under consideration and clarification,” he said, explaining that the company had previously concluded it could not offer the expertise that Cyprus was looking for when it began developing its offshore exploration programme.

“The decision to not get involved in Cyprus’ EEZ was taken some years ago. As a company, we felt that we could not offer what Cyprus was potentially seeking at the time. This included know-how in deep exploration, as the reserves are located in deep waters,” he said.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Office of the Commissioner of Communications will hold a Communications, Cyber & AI Summit in Limassol on December 9-10, bringing together public authorities, businesses and technology experts to discuss developments shaping the digital future of Cyprus and Europe.

The event will take place at the City of Dreams Mediterranean under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The summit aims to provide a platform for dialogue between representatives of European and national institutions, regulatory authorities, public organisations, businesses and technology specialists.

Its agenda will centre on three interconnected areas, namely electronic communications, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, with discussions focusing on emerging European and national policies, regulatory requirements, digital infrastructure, business resilience and security, and the responsible use of AI.

EKO is offering households in Cyprus discounts of up to 10 per cent on heating oil and kerosene, alongside a separate benefit on transport fuels, as part of an initiative aimed at easing family expenses during the winter and festive period.

The company said the offer provides a 5 per cent price reduction on all orders of heating oil and kerosene placed through EKO service stations.

Customers who also use the EKO Smile app receive an additional 5 per cent benefit, bringing the total saving to up to 10 per cent.

Based on current prices, the combined benefit can amount to up to 15 cents per litre, EKO said.

Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou reckoned many of the graduates in front of him this week had already asked AI to summarise a paper, review their code or suggest their next experiment. Addressing them at the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING), he said, “I hope it helped. I also hope you checked its answer.”

Damianou was speaking as 70 students received master’s and doctoral degrees, bringing the institute’s alumni to 462. He used the ceremony to set out where Cyprus wants to use AI in healthcare, from reading medical images to tailoring care to individual patients.

Healthcare and life sciences are among five priority sectors for adopting AI and six areas where Cyprus wants to build its research capacity under the National AI Strategy 2032. For the institute, Damianou said, that creates “a clear opportunity”. Alongside medical imaging, diagnostics and personalised care, the strategy identifies bioinformatics and reliable health data infrastructure as priorities.

Cyprus put a stronger ship register and better services for shipping companies at the centre of its pitch to Greek shipowners in Athens this week, as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis called for a gradual approach to cutting emissions that keeps European fleets competitive.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry hosted its annual dinner on Wednesday to thank Greek owners for their longstanding support for the Cyprus flag. Those in attendance included George Procopiou, Panos Laskaridis, Polys Hajioannou, Marios Iliopoulos, Andreas Hadjiyiannis, George Pateras and George Alexandratos. Hadjimanolis was accompanied by Cyprus’ ambassador to Greece, Stavros Avgoustides.

Hadjimanolis described the relationship with Greek shipowners as one built through “decades of cooperation, mutual trust and shared values”.

Shipping, she added, had helped both countries grow their economies and establish an international presence, making the relationship a longstanding priority for Cyprus.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) has joined the ISF Verify project to support the roll-out to the ITF’s seafarer network, reaching around 1 million seafarers across more than 100 countries.

The announcement, made in Hong Kong this week, builds on international collaboration to simplify verification and reduce administrative burdens associated with paper-based processes across the industry.

Two weeks earlier, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, India (DGMA) joined ISF Verify in a major step that brings the platform within reach of countries representing around 30 per cent of the global seafarer workforce.

The announcement also follows a proof of concept with the Philippines MARINA, which has now concluded successfully, paving the way for the Philippines’ 460,000 seafarers to connect.

More than one in four passenger cars registered in Cyprus in October was a Toyota, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

Of the 1,055 Toyotas registered that month, 934 were second-hand. Kia, meanwhile, held on to first place for new cars over the first ten months of the year.

October brought a return to growth after a 2.5 per cent year-on-year fall in September. Passenger car registrations rose 11.4 per cent to 3,850, from 3,457 a year earlier, taking the January–October total to 38,006, up 9.3 per cent,

Second-hand cars accounted for all of that ten-month growth. Used registrations rose 20.8 per cent to 26,366, while new registrations fell 10.1 per cent to 11,640. That took the used share of the passenger car market to 69.4 per cent, up from 62.8 per cent a year earlier. Of the 33,856 cars registered for private use, 23,566 were second-hand and 10,290 were new.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) on Friday urged member states of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to compromise on a single set of global rules for cutting ship emissions, backing a call by nine international shipping bodies before talks in London later this month.

The joint statement, issued on Wednesday, was signed by BIMCO, CLIA, IBIA, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO, IPTA and the World Shipping Council (WSC).

The groups called for rules that apply equally to ships wherever they trade, warning that overlapping national and regional measures could leave shipowners paying more than once for the same emissions.

For the chamber, what shipowners can do depends in part on what they can buy.

Cyprus sent 25 companies to Slush 2026 in Helsinki this week, its biggest delegation to the international startup gathering, where firms developing everything from robotics software to medical devices had two days to put their products in front of investors.

That was up from 14 startups in last year’s delegation. It was also the sixth consecutive year that the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) backed the Cypriot mission, which first went to Helsinki in 2021.

The foundation said the bigger delegation reflected a growing appetite among Cypriot firms to take their products into international markets.

The sold-out event on November 18 and 19 was expected to draw 12,000 people, according to the City of Helsinki.

A decision to scrap the four-year employment limit for third-country nationals working in Cyprus’ general employment sector has been welcomed by a federation representing private employment agencies, arguing that the change will help businesses retain experienced staff and address labour shortages.

Following a recent meeting to discuss key matters, the Cyprus Federation of Private Employment Agencies, which is affiliated with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), said the decision by the ministerial committee removed an unnecessary obstacle to the continued employment of foreign workers.

Under the previous arrangement, third-country nationals who reached the maximum four-year employment period needed special approval to renew their residence and work permits.

The additional approval requirement has now been abolished, making it easier for employers to retain workers in occupations including kitchen assistants, carers, waiters, bakery workers and cheese-making staff.

Shell Cyprus service stations have introduced an immediate reduction of more than 7 per cent in heating oil prices, with the company saying the move is intended to ease the financial pressure on households and businesses facing high energy costs.

The reduction applies from the very first litre purchased and is available to all customers, with no coupons, promotional conditions or additional procedures required.

In a statement on Friday, Shell Cyprus explained that it was absorbing part of the cost and passing the savings directly on to consumers through lower displayed prices.

The initiative comes at a time when energy expenses continue to weigh on household budgets and business operating costs, with the company seeking to provide immediate and measurable financial relief.

WISTA Cyprus and YoungShip Cyprus brought together maritime professionals at different career stages at DP World’s Cruise Passenger Terminal at Limassol Port on this week for ‘Redefining Success at Sea: How Maritime Careers Are Changing Across Generation’, a joint initiative exploring how the maritime industry can respond to changing career expectations and the challenges of attracting and retaining talent.

In their statement on the event, WISTA Cyprus and YoungShip Cyprus asked how the maritime industry could continue to offer meaningful and rewarding careers while recognising the changing needs and priorities of its people.

For generations, maritime careers have been associated with traditional milestones such as time at sea, progression through the ranks, promotion and the transition from ship to shore, the organisers noted.