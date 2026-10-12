€80K Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e goes to winner of EKO's third 'Smile & Win' competition

EKO continues to reward consumer trust in a tangible way through its multi-award-winning EKO Smile app, offering high-value prizes and creating unique experiences for its users. The competition is conducted with complete transparency and reliability, reaffirming the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering a modern and enhanced customer experience.

On Friday, October 9, 2026, the third EKO Smile Challenge, held as part of the ‘Smile & Win’ competition, concluded with Alexis Proestos emerging as the grand winner. The prize was a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 4M Plug-in Hybrid, with a total value of €80,100.

The Challenge took place at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Nicosia, in a specially-configured area with full technical support. Winner Proestos successfully completed three consecutive challenges designed to assess his knowledge, memory and skills. Upon completion of the competition, EKO Chief Executive Officer George Gregoras presented him with the keys to his new Mercedes-Benz.

The event was attended by members of EKO’s management and human resources teams, media representatives, as well as relatives and friends of the contestants, creating a particularly warm atmosphere throughout the evening.

The EKO Smile Challenge was presented and coordinated by Andri Karantoni, who guided the contestants through the competition’s three challenges: ‘Find the Symbols’, ‘EKO Knowledge’ and ‘EKO Puzzle’. The event reached its climax with the announcement of the grand winner and the presentation of the prize.

A transparent contestant selection process

The contestants were selected on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, through the online platform random.org, which ensures an automated selection process without the possibility of human intervention.

Latsia Deputy Mayor Kyprianos Filippou carried out the process in the presence of an independent legal adviser and EKO senior executives, further reinforcing the competition’s transparency and credibility.

Commenting on the strong public response to the EKO Smile app, EKO CEO Gregoras highlighted the faith placed in the application.

“The continued and enthusiastic response of our customers to EKO Smile confirms the strength of an initiative designed around the modern customer service experience,” he noted.

“At EKO, we consistently invest in innovative initiatives that create meaningful value and reward the trust of the people who choose us every day. EKO Smile has now become an integral part of this philosophy, combining technology, quality and rewards to deliver a comprehensive customer experience. Its success encourages us to move forward with even greater commitment and vision, offering more unique experiences to the app’s users.”

Another Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e awaits next winner

Rewards for EKO Smile users continue, with another Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 4M Plug-in Hybrid set to be awarded to a fresh grand winner of the EKO Smile Challenge. The next challenges will take place later this year, giving participants the opportunity to compete for another high-value premium prize.

Only those who have installed the EKO Smile app on their mobile phones are eligible to participate in each EKO Smile Challenge.

Download the EKO Smile app here.

About the EKO Smile app:

The EKO Smile application entered the Cypriot market in 2020 and is a smart, all-in-one digital solution for mobile phones. It has evolved into a highly functional and popular app and is available free of charge on Google Play, the App Store and App Gallery. Over the past six years, it has dramatically enhanced – and continues to enhance – the shopping experience for consumers, making their shopping even more enjoyable and convenient.

Among other features, the EKO Smile app allows users to activate the pump, pay remotely for fuel and other products and services, whilst each time consumers refuel their vehicle or purchase other services or products from any EKO petrol station, they are rewarded with Smiles (i.e. digital points), redeemable for items from the catalogue at particularly favourable prices