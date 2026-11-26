A 23-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Mahmoud Abbara from Syria, was killed in a traffic accident in Nicosia on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the collision occurred at around 8.30pm on Larnacos avenue, when a car driven by a 25-year-old travelling from Aglandjia towards Nicosia collided with the motorcycle ridden by Abbara under circumstances that are being investigated.

The 23-year-old was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old driver underwent preliminary alcohol and drug tests, both of which returned negative results.

Nicosia traffic police are continuing their investigations.