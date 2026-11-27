Commissioner for the protection of children’s rights Elena Perikleous on Friday rejected claims made by Direct Democracy MP Dimitris Souglis, who called for her resignation following Thursday’s parliamentary discussion on the inclusion of parents’ names on identity cards.

Speaking after the House interior committee meeting, Souglis alleged that the commissioner had referred to a same-sex couple working in her office in explaining the circumstances surrounding the removal of parents’ names from identity cards.

In a written statement, Perikleous described the claims as inaccurate, saying she considered it necessary to clarify her remarks “in order to restore the truth”.

She explained that during the discussion of legislative proposals concerning the inclusion of parents’ details on identity cards, she had been asked to provide an example of a non-traditional family.

In response, she referred, among other examples, to a complaint submitted to her office concerning the registration of a child.

“At no point during my remarks did I state that the case concerned employees of my office. The claim is inaccurate, does not correspond to reality and bears no relation to what I said before the parliamentary committee,” she said.

Perikleous reiterated her office’s longstanding position that any legislative provisions must first and foremost safeguard the rights of every child, without discrimination or stigmatisation.

“Public dialogue, particularly when it concerns children’s rights, requires accuracy, responsibility and respect for the actual facts,” she added.

The commissioner stressed that she would continue to carry out her duties independently and in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The dispute follows the interior ministry’s decision in July to remove parents’ names from new biometric identity cards, a move that prompted objections from several political parties; concerns over the inclusion of parental details date back to 2012, when the then children’s rights commissioner raised the potential stigmatisation of children of unknown paternity or born to single mothers.

The ministry had also pointed out that the removal of parents’ names had received majority support during parliamentary discussions in 2020 and 2022.

On Thursday, the House interior committee examined four legislative proposals concerning the inclusion of parents’ names on identity cards, with disagreements over whether their inclusion should be compulsory or subject to individual choice.

Disy and Diko support compulsory inclusion with exemptions in specific circumstances, while Elam has called for mandatory inclusion without exceptions. Akel expressed support for the commissioner’s position, stressing the need to avoid stigmatising children.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry announced earlier this week that, as of November 25, citizens could choose whether to include their parents’ names on newly issued biometric identity cards.

Those issued identity cards without parental details between July 2 and November 24 will be able to arrange appointments for their replacement free of charge from December 1.

All identity cards issued during that period remain valid.