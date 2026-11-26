President Nikos Christodoulides has been summoned as a witness in the ongoing trial of German national Ewa Isabella Kunzel who is accused of usurping Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied north, her lawyers said on Thursday.

Law firm Sotiris Argyrou & Associates confirmed that a witness summons had been issued to the president in connection with the case currently being heard before the Nicosia criminal court.

The purpose of the summons, the lawyers said, was for Christodoulides to testify “that it is government policy to bring such cases before the courts, a policy being pursued for the first time by any government”.

“This is part of the defence’s argument that the issue is political rather than legal,” the statement said.

“The attempt to shift a clearly political issue onto the shoulders of the Cypriot courts makes it impossible for a fair trial to be conducted by local courts, thereby leaving the justice system exposed,” it added.

The law firm said it had issued the statement following leaks to the media that Christodoulides was among those summoned as witnesses.

It added that the statement contained everything the defence wished to communicate to the media at this stage.

“We will not make any further statements on the matter as the proceedings are ongoing,” it concluded.

Kunzel faces 46 charges, including fraudulent property transactions, unlawful possession and use of property without the owners’ consent, and money laundering.

She has been held in custody since her arrest at Larnaca airport in July 2024, following a conversation on board a flight with Elam MEP Geadis Geadi, during which prosecutors allege she admitted to selling Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

In September, the court of appeal unanimously rejected her latest request for release from custody, ruling that the grounds put forward by the defendant neither established a violation of her rights nor justified replacing her detention with alternative measures.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail in August, Kunzel’s lawyer Sotiris Argyrou argued that the proceedings against his client were politically motivated, alleging prejudice and executive interference.

He also revealed that Kunzel had rejected a proposed plea bargain which would have reduced the charges against her in exchange for a guilty plea, maintaining that she could not admit to an offence she had not committed.

In June, the Supreme Court rejected an application by Kunzel seeking to annul an interim decision of the Nicosia criminal court and suspend her trial. The application concerned the legality of four European investigation orders issued in 2024, through which evidence was collected from the German authorities.

In May, the Nicosia criminal court ruled that the European investigation orders had been lawfully issued.

The same court had previously ruled that the search of Kunzel’s luggage and the seizure of items violated her constitutional right, rendering the evidence inadmissible.