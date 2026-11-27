Cyprus’ industrial production fell by 1.6 per cent year-on-year in September 2026, as a sharp decline in manufacturing outweighed growth in electricity supply and mining, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Industrial Production Index stood at 120.4 points, using 2021 as its base year, compared with September 2025.

Despite the monthly decline, industrial production remained higher over the first nine months of the year, with the index recording a 0.8 per cent increase between January and September compared with the same period in 2025.

Manufacturing weighs on industrial output

The manufacturing sector contracted by 2.6 per cent in September compared with the same month last year.

A smaller decline of 0.3 per cent was recorded in water supply and materials recovery.

By contrast, mining and quarrying grew by 8.8 per cent, while electricity supply increased by 2.6 per cent.

Within manufacturing, the steepest decline was recorded in the combined category covering refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products, and pharmaceutical products and preparations, where production fell by 19.8 per cent.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment declined by 9.9 per cent.

Production of furniture and other manufactured goods, together with the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, fell by 5 per cent.

The manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products also declined, by 4.3 per cent.

Wood, plastics and metals record growth

Several manufacturing activities registered increases during September.

The strongest gains included wood and cork products, excluding furniture, which rose by 6.5 per cent.

Production of rubber and plastic products increased by 6.4 per cent, while basic metals and fabricated metal products grew by 4.5 per cent.

The manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products recorded a more modest increase of 1 per cent.

Nine-month performance remains positive

Looking at the period from January to September 2026, the strongest growth across industrial activities was recorded in water collection, treatment and supply, which increased by 10.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The manufacture of wood and cork products, excluding furniture, rose by 6.9 per cent, while basic metals and fabricated metal products increased by 5.8 per cent.

However, some activities continued to record declines over the nine-month period.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment fell by 6.5 per cent, while furniture and other manufacturing, including the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, declined by 5.7 per cent.

Materials recovery recorded a 4.1 per cent decrease over the same period.

Broadly, the figures show that while Cyprus’ industrial production remained marginally higher over the first nine months of 2026, the manufacturing sector faced renewed pressure in September.