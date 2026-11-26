The three defendants charged in connection with the murder of 51-year-old Briton Greg Kennan in Peyia in early November will remain in custody until their trial begins before the Paphos criminal court on January 22.

The decision to keep Kennan’s 42-year-old partner, her 20-year-old son and his 35-year-old girlfriend in custody was taken during Thursday’s hearing in Paphos.

The three defendants face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Although none of the defence lawyers objected to their clients remaining in custody, they reserved the right to raise objections during proceedings before the criminal court.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the 35-year-old complained about delays in the disclosure of evidence.

The defence also argued that there was no substantive evidence to support a separate allegation concerning the smuggling of illegal substances by the 35-year-old and requested that the charge be tried separately.

The allegation relates to the discovery of 19 grams of cocaine in the woman’s cell shortly after her arrest.

Kennan was stabbed at his home in Peyia on November 9, where he lived with his partner and her son. The latter had previously admitted to stabbing Kennan.

Following the incident, the 20-year-old’s mother and girlfriend reportedly attempted to dispose of evidence.

The young man initially told police he had discarded the knife in Kakoskali in the Akamas area.

He later changed his account, saying he had placed the knife and his clothing in a rubbish bin in Peyia.

The rubbish was collected the following day and taken to the Marathounta landfill, where subsequent searches failed to recover either item.

The defendants have given differing accounts of the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The son and his mother alleged that Kennan regularly used cocaine and frequently displayed aggressive behaviour.

They claimed that on November 9, Kennan attempted to stab his partner after accusing her of being unfaithful, prompting her son to intervene and use the same knife against him.

The 35-year-old, however, told police that while Kennan had threatened his partner with a knife, the 20-year-old had used a different knife to inflict the fatal wound.

She said she had attempted to help Kennan by placing him in her car with the intention of taking him to a nearby hospital, but panicked and left him about one kilometre from the house before alerting the ambulance service.