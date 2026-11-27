The death of the 17-year-old student Kyriaki Anastasiou in Kakopetria last Saturday generated a lot of publicity and a lot of idle speculation both on social media and the mainstream news media. Stories about drug and alcohol use abounded although there was nothing to suggest this was the cause of the girl’s death. In fact, the cause of death has still not been established, and samples were sent abroad for additional testing.

There is a tendency to treat any unexpected death as a product of foul play. This was why the police arrived in Kakopetria to investigate the circumstances of Kyriaki’s death, taking witness statements and examining evidence collected from the hotel. Although there was no evidence of foul play, the investigations continued during the week according to the Morphou police chief, Nathanael Demetriou, who said, “statements were taken from the moment the girl got on the bus to go to Kakopetria until the moment she was found dead in her bed at 11 on Saturday night.” CCTV footage was also being examined, he said.

The political parties also jumped on the bandwagon, discussing student excursions at the House education committee on Wednesday and inviting a range of people to give their views on these excursions which are organised by students and are not sanctioned by the schools. Suddenly, everyone was concerned about these excursions which have been taking place for years, without any fatality. The teenagers may behave badly and there have been cases of vandalism at the hotels reported, but most of these excursions pass without incident. There may be some drug and alcohol use, but does this only happen when the kids go to Kakopetria?

The consensus at the House was that these excursions must be supervised by adults, regulated by law, the hotel booking overseen by adults and so forth. Would the kids go on these excursions if they were supervised by adults? Probably not. It is not the state’s, or the schools’ responsibility to regulate or to stop these excursions. There is a thing known as parental responsibility. If parents believe their children are at risk going on these excursions they should not allow them to go, instead of expecting the schools to intervene.

It was also incredible that the police said they searched the coaches on which the teenagers travelled to Kakopetria, before the departure from Limassol and upon their arrival to Kakopetria to ensure that no ‘prohibited items were brought on the trip. These are police state practices which should never be allowed even on the pretext that these are done to protect the children.

In the end, the tragic death of a young girl in Kakopetria did not happen because she went on a student-organised excursion, as everyone seems to be claiming. There may have been an underlying health condition that neither she nor her family were aware of.