This Christmas, Epic brings you not one, but two unique offers to choose from. If you want a new smartphone, you can get one at Epic with up to €300 discount. And if you’re not looking for a new smartphone, Epic gives you 6 free monthly plan fees.

All you have to do is transfer your number to the 5G Unlimited Max Plus plan and choose the offer that best suits your needs, while enjoying unlimited data, calls and SMS on Epic’s fast and reliable 5G network.

Browse a wide range of smartphones, including the most sought-after models on the market, and get the device you’ve been dreaming of, starting from €0 upfront, with up to €300 discount. Prefer to keep your current phone? Then enjoy 6 free monthly plan fees!

Whatever you choose, it’s sure to be Epic!

Connect at any Epic store or selected partner store across Cyprus, online at epic.com.cy or by calling 159, and give yourself the best Christmas gift.

For information and terms and conditions: https://go.epic.com.cy/en/ChristmasOffer