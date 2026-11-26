Making it easier for tourists to get around, improving access to attractions and developing services that benefit residents as well as visitors are among the priorities being examined by Paphos tourism officials through a European project aimed at making destinations smarter and more sustainable.

The Paphos Regional Board of Tourism (Etap) participated in the fourth meeting of the SMART TOUR – Smart Tourism, Smart Destinations project, held from November 24 to 26 in Siofok, near Hungary’s Lake Balaton.

According to Etap, the meeting brought together European tourism organisations to exchange ideas on how digital tools, better transport connections and more effective policies can improve the way destinations operate.

This time, the discussions concentrated on two areas, supporting travel involving different modes of transport and developing tourism services that work for visitors and local communities alike.

The first concerns the rules and policies needed to make travelling between different transport services easier, with particular attention to sustainable mobility.

For a destination such as Paphos, where visitors often depend on buses, taxis or rented cars to explore the wider district, better connections and clearer travel information could make a considerable difference.

The second area looks at how tourism infrastructure and services can become more accessible and useful, rather than being developed exclusively for holidaymakers.

The aim, according to Etap, is to improve infrastructure, accessibility and the quality of services while encouraging a more sustainable approach to destination management.

During the three-day meeting, participants reviewed the project’s progress and exchanged examples of policies and practices that other European regions could adapt to their own needs.

The SMART TOUR initiative, funded through the Interreg Europe programme, covers digitalisation, sustainable tourism, accessibility, cultural heritage and innovation.

According to French project partner Cotes d’Armor Destination, the programme has a total budget of approximately €1.85 million, with the EU financing 80 per cent of the costs.

Paphos has been involved since the project began in 2025, taking part in meetings in Crete, Italy and France before this week’s gathering in Hungary.

At the previous meeting in France, discussions centred on tourism statistics, performance indicators and the use of digital technologies to improve destination management.

Paphos has also contributed its own experience.

An international digital marketing campaign developed to promote the district was presented in September as an example of how destinations can use online tools to reach prospective visitors in overseas markets.

The exchange works both ways, allowing Etap to share approaches already used in Paphos while examining ideas from other regions that could be adapted locally.

The board has identified digital services, accessibility and environmental sustainability as important elements of its efforts to improve the district’s tourism offering.

Its participation in SMART TOUR is part of that work, with the project bringing together partners from across Europe to examine how destinations can respond to changing visitor needs without overlooking the people who live there.

A further project meeting is planned for Bremerhaven, Germany, in May 2027, while Paphos is scheduled to host a closing seminar in November 2028.

For the district, the discussions offer an opportunity to look beyond attracting more visitors and consider how better transport, easier access and smarter services could improve the experience of both tourists and residents.