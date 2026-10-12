Divanshu’s impressive five-wicket haul helped a nervous Limassol Warriors side secure their place in the semi-finals of the Cyprus Cricket 40-over competition presented by HurryCurry. After winning the toss, Limassol Telugu struggled with the bat and were bowled out for just 64 runs in 33.4 overs. Abhay Parmar provided excellent support with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for just 3 runs in his six overs, while Divanshu finished with figures of 5/17.

However, Limassol Telugu refused to go down without a fight. Gopal Reddy’s hat-trick turned the contest into a tense affair, reducing Limassol Warriors to 60/6 and leaving them in danger of a shock defeat. Abhay Parmar then stepped up once again, this time with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 26 to guide his team home in the 19th over.

In a one-sided encounter between Larnaca Kings and Kipro Tigers, the Kings capitalised on more than a dozen dropped catches to post 195 in 33.5 overs. Kamaljit Singh narrowly missed out on a century, falling just six runs short. Kipro Tigers, in reply, endured a disastrous innings and were bowled out for a paltry 15 runs.

Nine matches were played in the T10 competition, delivering plenty of drama and contrasting fortunes for the participating teams.

Cyprus Knight Riders edged past arch-rivals Nicosia Tigers in a last-ball thriller, chasing down a target of 78 to secure a five-wicket victory. Nicosia Tigers bounced back strongly in their next match, defeating Moufflons by eight wickets after successfully chasing a modest target of 46 runs in the 7th over.

Punjab Lions enjoyed a comfortable 81-run victory over BFC after posting an impressive 133 in their allotted 10 overs. However, their fortunes changed dramatically in their next fixture against Sri Lankan Lions. With both teams managing 49 runs each, the contest went into a Super Over, where Punjab Lions suffered defeat after conceding the required five runs through extras.

BFC’s difficult day continued as Kipro Tigers secured a six-wicket victory while chasing a target of 63. Meanwhile, fellow Bangladeshi side Global75 also registered their first win of the competition, beating Limassol Telugu by seven runs and leaving the latter still searching for their first victory of the season.

Amdocs also endured a day to forget, sufferring two defeats. They first went down to Limassol Warriors by 60 runs after the Warriors posted 105/2. Amdocs then lost to Telugu11 by eight wickets after setting a target of 63.

The clash between Telugu11 and Limassol Warriors proved to be another closely fought encounter. Telugu11 emerged victorious by 10 runs after posting 56/4 in their 10 overs, capping off a captivating day of T10 cricket