MHV expands Greece portfolio with acquisition of Moxy Athens City

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture proudly announces the dynamic expansion of its portfolio in Greece, as the group acquired one of the Greek capital’s most central hotels, Moxy Athens City, just a few steps away from Omonia Square. This is the first hotel of MHV in Athens, as the Cyprus-based, leading hospitality and real-estate group already owns two properties in Greece, one in Porto Heli and one in Paros.

This acquisition furtherly supports MHV’s strategic plan to strengthen and expand its presence in Greece and the Easte Mediterranean, while introducing its guests to a new way of luxury lifestyle through its prestigious hospitality and real-estate projects. Moxy Athens City by Marriott International first opened its doors in the very heart of the Greek capital in 2022, aspiring to offer local and international guests a new hospitality experience, based on cool vibes, playful design, vibrant ambiance and several art, fashion and music events throughout the year.

Replacing the traditional check-in desk with a signature bar, welcoming guests with complimentary cocktails, and integrating state-of-the-art technology, playful colours, pop design and vibrant music in the hospitality experience, Moxy Athens City has established itself as a favourite accommodation choice for all those seeking to explore Athens from an utterly central and undeniably fun hotel.

It offers 200 rooms and one Penthouse Suite, all designed to meet the Moxy brand standards. The Penthouse Suite on the ninth floor is the first Rooftop Event space of the brand in the world to serve both as an accommodation option and as an event space, ready to host the most exciting personal and private events and happenings, backdropped by a stunning Acropolis and Lycabettus view from its 79 indoor and 158 outdoor square-metre urban garden patio.

MHV is including Moxy Athens City in its dynamically-expanding portfolio of hotels, resorts and real-estate projects across Cyprus and Greece, thus making its first step in the Greek capital and staying true to its vision to offer carefully curated lifestyle experiences to its local and international guests.

Showcasing profound expertise in the demanding luxury hospitality and premium real-estate industry, the Cyprus-based group is taking the playful Athenian hotel under its leadership and undertaking its management, as applies to all MHV properties in Limassol, Nicosia, Porto Heli, Paros and, now, Athens.

Moxy Athens City

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Dedicated to creating extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV Group is redefining luxury living and business environments across the Mediterranean by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC