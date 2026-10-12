Free Ierokipia guided tours boost cultural tourism across Paphos region

The first free guided tour of Ierokipia’s historic centre has been completed successfully, with the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos) reporting positive feedback and growing interest in upcoming tours.

The initiative is being carried out by Etap Paphos with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of Ierokipia, as part of efforts to enrich the visitor experience and promote lesser-known attractions in the area.

According to the tourism board, participants welcomed the quality of the tour and the variety of attractions included, while bookings and participation for the next scheduled routes have been increasing.

Accompanied by a licensed tour guide, visitors explored several cultural and historical sites, including the historic church of Agia Paraskevi, the Sacred Gardens and the Kato Vrysi spring.

The route also included a guided visit to the Museum of Folk Art, which showcases local traditions, as well as a live demonstration of traditional loukoumi preparation, highlighting the production of the local Yeroskipou delight.

Participants also toured the central square and surrounding area, where they were introduced to local infrastructure and the character of the community.

After the guided route, visitors had free time to enjoy coffee or lunch and shop at local businesses, helping to support the area’s economy.

“The main goal of the tourism board is to showcase the lesser-known but highly remarkable spots of the region, alongside new infrastructure that upgrades the tourism product,” Etap Paphos said on Monday.

The tourism board added that the free guided tours of the Ierokipia centre would continue throughout October and November, taking place every Tuesday.

The initiative aims to encourage visitors to explore more of the area’s cultural heritage and local businesses while broadening the range of experiences available to tourists.