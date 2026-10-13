Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, is proud to host the starting point of Rally with No Name – Cyprus Edition, an exciting international motoring event bringing together classic Porsche rally cars, international drivers and crews for a unique journey across the island.

Created by Tuthill in collaboration with the Cyprus Automobile Association (CAA), the rally takes place from 15 to 17 October 2026, celebrating the spirit of historic motorsport while showcasing Cyprus’s diverse landscapes, challenging roads and rich rally heritage.

The rally will commence from the main entrance of Parklane on Wednesday, 14 October, at 08:00, marking the beginning of an exciting experience for participating drivers and crews as they embark on their Cypriot adventure.

As host venue, Parklane is delighted to welcome an event that brings together automotive enthusiasts from around the world, contributing to Cyprus’s visibility as a destination for distinctive international experiences. Through its position as a luxury resort on the island’s southern coast, Parklane continues to welcome exceptional gatherings and experiences that connect people, places and passions. Rally With No Name – Cyprus Edition promises an exciting celebration of classic rally cars, driving adventure and the spirit of exploration, placing Cyprus’s roads and scenery at the heart of the experience.