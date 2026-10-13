Women’s health and wellbeing at the heart of empowerment

The University of Limassol (UoL) supported the Women in Business & Beyond Conference, which took place on 9–10 October 2026 at The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol. Professor Constantina Constantinou, Executive Vice-President for Health Sciences Strategy and Development at the University of Limassol, participated as a speaker, bringing women’s health, cancer prevention and wellbeing into the conference’s wider conversation on empowerment.

Now in its third edition and expanding internationally, Cyprus’s largest women empowerment conference brought together a community focused on business and growth, personal development, networking, creativity and empowerment. The two-day programme featured four stages, hands-on workshops, entertainment, investors, art and culture, alongside more than 80 women-led exhibitors.

Through its support for the conference and Professor Constantinou’s participation, the University of Limassol connected the academic community with an initiative dedicated to empowering, connecting and inspiring women across business and beyond. This involvement reflected the University’s support for collaboration and open discussion on issues affecting women’s personal and professional lives.

Professor Constantinou’s talk, “The Wellbeing Prescription: What Every Woman Should Know About Preventing and Living Beyond Cancer,” focused on the relationship between women’s and men’s health, disease prevention, and overall wellbeing. Her participation brought a health sciences perspective to a programme that explored women’s development across a broad range of fields.

The talk took place on Saturday, 10 October, at 15:55, as part of the conference’s second-day programme. Its focus on preventing and living beyond cancer placed an important women’s health topic within a wider setting dedicated to learning, sharing perspectives and building connections.

Professor Constantinou’s participation linked the University of Limassol’s presence at the conference with the importance of women’s health and wellbeing. Her role in Health Sciences Strategy and Development gave particular relevance to this contribution, connecting the University’s academic perspective with the conference’s mission to empower women across business and beyond.