The trial of a 36-year-old man accused of kidnapping and threatening two women with a knife in a Larnaca flat in March 2026 has been postponed to November 4, police said on Tuesday.

The defendant, facing 11 charges, remains in custody after appearing at the Larnaca permanent criminal court on October 12.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include abduction, causing bodily harm, threats of violence, assault, psychological abuse, carrying a knife and unlawful entry.

Officers responded to a disturbance on March 25 after a man was spotted on a Larnaca flat’s balcony, brandishing a knife and shouting threats.

Police said they had received a report that a man in the city centre was waving a knife and shouting threats from a balcony, while two women were inside.

The area was cordoned off, and negotiators from the Special Operations Unit were called in.

The man was arrested and taken to Larnaca CID for questioning, while the women were hospitalised for medical checks.

Negotiators were deployed before officers subdued and arrested the suspect.