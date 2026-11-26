The trial of a 36-year-old man accused of kidnapping two women and threatening them with a knife in a Larnaca flat has been adjourned until January 18, 2027.

The Larnaca permanent criminal court granted the adjournment on Thursday to allow the defence time to review some of the charges before the defendant enters a fresh plea.

He will remain in custody until the next hearing.

The man faces 11 charges, including abduction, threats of violence, assault causing actual bodily harm, psychological abuse, carrying a knife and unlawful entry. He had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case dates back to March 25, when police were called to a disturbance at a flat in Larnaca.

A man was reportedly brandishing a knife and shouting threats from the balcony while the two women were inside the flat.

Police cordoned off the area and deployed negotiators from the Special Operations Unit.

Officers subsequently subdued and arrested the man, while the two women were taken to hospital for medical examinations.