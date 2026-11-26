Cyprus property market extends growth streak to 14 months

Cyprus recorded 1,772 property sale contracts in October 2026, an 8.2 per cent annual increase and the busiest October since 2007, according to figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS), with the market maintaining its upward trend for a 14th consecutive month.

The contracts deposited at district land offices were up from 1,638 in October last year, while the total for the first ten months of 2026 reached 16,741, representing a 13 per cent increase from 14,811 during the same period in 2025.

Comparisons with previous years by Cyprus property marketplace NoirEstates show that October was the strongest for property contracts since 2007, when 2,041 were recorded.

The latest increase also extends a run of year-on-year growth that began in September 2025.

Larnaca recorded the largest annual percentage increase among the districts in October, with 383 contracts, up 12 per cent.

Limassol followed with 546 contracts, an 11.4 per cent rise, while Paphos recorded 375, up 10.9 per cent.

Nicosia registered 393 contracts, an increase of 5.6 per cent, while Famagusta was the only district to record a decline, with 75 contracts, down 21.9 per cent.

NoirEstates said Famagusta had recorded its sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decline.

Limassol remained the largest property market in the country over the first ten months, with 5,406 contracts, accounting for 32.3 per cent of the national total.

The largest monthly district increase recorded so far in 2026 was Limassol’s 63.7 per cent rise in June, when 727 contracts were deposited compared with 444 in June 2025, according to the marketplace’s analysis.

Contracts involving buyers from abroad accounted for 727 properties in October, comprising 216 purchases by nationals of other European Union countries and 511 by buyers from outside the bloc.

That represents approximately 41 per cent of the month’s total, although the DLS records foreign purchases by individual properties, while its overall figures are based on contracts, making the comparison approximate.

From January to October, foreign buyers accounted for 6,994 properties, equivalent to 41.8 per cent of the total, compared with 39.8 per cent a year earlier.

Purchases by other EU nationals increased by 17.9 per cent, while those by non-EU nationals rose by 18.9 per cent, bringing the overall increase in foreign purchases to 18.6 per cent.

NoirEstates also highlighted that July’s 829 contracts involving foreign buyers represented the highest monthly figure since this particular series began in 2020.

Separate DLS figures covering completed sales, when ownership title passes to the buyer, showed that 1,648 transactions were completed in October, with declared values totalling €401 million, a 28.7 per cent annual increase.

Between January and October, 16,412 completed sales were recorded, with declared values of €3.86 billion, up nine per cent from the corresponding period of 2025.

The declared amount was already equivalent to 88 per cent of the €4.36bn recorded for the whole of 2025.

The DLS also reported that it accepted €4.15bn in declared values for the same 16,412 completed sales, 7.5 per cent more than the amount declared by sellers.

The difference between the two figures reflects the separate declared and accepted values published by the department, with the latter showing increases across all districts, ranging from 3.8 per cent in Limassol to 19.4 per cent in Famagusta.