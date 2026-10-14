Allwyn x McLaren Racing: Live in Athens brought Formula 1 to Greece

Allwyn, in collaboration with McLaren Racing, brought the ultimate motorsport experience to Athens, as Allwyn x McLaren Racing: Live in Athens took over the Athens Olympic Sports Centre (OAKA) on October 3, 2026. This is the first event in a new global series of fan events created by Allwyn.

Thousands of motorsport enthusiasts from all over Greece attended the free, public event to watch two McLaren single-seaters in action on a specially-designed track: the MCL60 and Ayrton Senna’s legendary McLaren MP4/6.

Two-time World Champion Mika Häkkinen drove the MP4/6, whilst Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver, Pato O’Ward, represented McLaren Racing at the wheel of the MCL60, giving Greek fans – in a country that does not host a Formula 1 Grand Prix – their first opportunity to see these two iconic cars up close.

“Seeing thousands of fans gather in Athens today is exactly what we had hoped for when we launched this event concept in collaboration with McLaren Racing. At Allwyn, we are always looking for ways to offer more, whether that means creating unforgettable experiences or providing opportunities that bring fans closer to the sports and entertainment they love,” said Pavel Turek, Chief Officer of Global Partnerships at Allwyn.

“Bringing speed, excitement and enthusiasm to a country with such a great passion for sport is the ideal way to showcase our international events platform, and we look forward to creating even more moments like this for fans all over the world.”

The event featured an impressive Fan Zone and a packed entertainment programme, offering visitors the chance to take part in interactive experiences and activations organised by Allwyn, as well as to watch live appearances by Mika Häkkinen, Pato O’Ward, Alex Wurz, Vasilis Panteleakis and Louise McEwen from McLaren Racing.

(Photo by Hoch Zwei)

About Allwyn

Allwyn AG is a multinational entertainment company operating in the gaming sector, specialising in lotteries and holding a leading market position, as well as possessing strong and trusted brands across Europe and North America. The company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange (Euronext Athens).

Its aim is to make gaming better for everyone by investing in innovation, technology, responsible player engagement and supporting charitable causes, through an ever-expanding portfolio of entertainment activities.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963 and competed in its first Formula 1 race in 1966. Since then, McLaren has won: 23 Formula 1 World Championships, more than 200 Formula 1 Grand Prix victories, three victories in the Indianapolis 500, and the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans on its debut.

Today, McLaren Racing competes in three top-tier motorsport series: the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay. F1 Academy, featuring Driver Development Programme athletes Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens.

McLaren is a pioneer in sustainability within motorsport and is a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It has committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2040, whilst also promoting a more diverse and inclusive culture within motorsport.