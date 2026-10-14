INQUIRY FUSE, The Montessori Training Centre & Child’s Workshop Kindergarten Cyprus, and the University of Limassol are collaborating to organise a unique STEAM workshop. Parents and children aged up to 10 years old are invited to a free, hands-on STEM workshop entitled “Exploring Science Together”, taking place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10am to 3pm, at the premises of The Child’s Workshop Kindergarten in Nicosia.

The event is part of the European Erasmus+ STEM Pathways project (stem-pathways.eu), which aims to strengthen children’s interest and engagement in STEM by helping families support their children’s curiosity from an early age.

Research shows that early, positive experiences at home help shape young children’s confidence and interest in these subjects. The workshop responds to this need by providing parents with practical tools and ready-to-use ideas to spark their children’s interest.

The workshop will be structured as follows:

Part 1: Parents and adult family members will take part in an interactive workshop presenting an online STEM course, as well as a series of easy-to-use games and activities with practical guidance on how to facilitate them.

Parents and adult family members will take part in an interactive workshop presenting an online STEM course, as well as a series of easy-to-use games and activities with practical guidance on how to facilitate them. Part 2: Parents and kids will work together on the activities, with ongoing support from facilitators and kindergarten staff.

The aim is for families to leave with greater confidence and ready-to-use materials to continue learning at home. The workshop offers a tried-and-tested model for family engagement, with all materials and guidance provided free of charge by the project team.

Participation Information:

Languages: English and Greek

English and Greek Cost: free (places limited; registration required)

free (places limited; registration required) Registration: https://forms.gle/6x5BxzCHypcEzN2p9

About the Organisers

INQUIRY FUSE is an interdisciplinary centre for development, research and social engagement, dedicated to involving students and the wider public in meaningful formal, non-formal and informal learning experiences. The team specialises in science education and STEAM fields, sports and exercise science, sociology of sport and educational technologies.

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The University of Limassol is committed to academic excellence, innovation, and creating a positive impact on society. Its Department of Education, part of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, is dedicated to preparing competent, creative, and socially conscious educators through high-quality teaching, innovative educational approaches and research. With a strong focus on shaping the educators and educational leaders of tomorrow, the Department promotes learning that inspires students to explore, create, and lead.

The Montessori Training Centre & Child’s Workshop Kindergarten is a kindergarten that operates in collaboration with the MTC Teacher Training Centre of Modern Montessori International London.

The Child’s Workshop Kindergarten, is an English-speaking Montessori environment consisting of four small classes:

Infant room: 12 to 23 months

12 to 23 months Toddler room: 2 to 3 years

2 to 3 years Montessori room: 3 to 4 years

3 to 4 years Montessori room: 4 to 6 years

The school’s core principle and aim is to provide a calm and happy environment where children feel at home. An environment where their abilities, creativity and skills are encouraged, while good social skills and a joy for learning are nurtured in a fun and pressure-free way.

The aim is to contribute to the development of children’s self-confidence, independence and self-esteem, following the Montessori method in combination with the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework.

The Teacher Training Centre offers Diploma and Certificate programmes in collaboration with Modern Montessori International (MMI) London. The diplomas offered provide foundational training in the Montessori method of education.

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The workshop is funded by the Erasmus+ STEM Pathways programme. During the event, video recording and photography will take place for promotional purposes and for the collection of project materials.

For more information, please contact INQUIRY FUSE at: [email protected].