An orange weather alert was issued through the CY-ALERT system on Wednesday afternoon, warning of strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible hail.

According to Civil Defence, the alert was sent at 1.47pm to residents in Paphos and Limassol districts, as well as parts of Larnaca district.

The message warned that a low-pressure system accompanied by strong thunderstorms was expected to affect the areas, with variable winds and strong gusts during storms.

Hail is also possible.

The orange warning is in effect from 3pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to range between 55 and 70 millimetres per hour.