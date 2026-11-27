More than 80 attacks against food delivery drivers have been recorded across Cyprus since the beginning of the year, resulting in 30 arrests, with a particularly high number of incidents reported in Limassol, police said on Friday.

Speaking on CyBC radio, Limassol assistant police director Lefteris Kyriakou said he believed the majority of incidents involved young people seeking easy financial gain.

He added that all cases were being investigated, preventive measures were being taken and police patrols had been stepped up.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Kyriakou said police were carrying out targeted and intensified checks, increasing policing in affected areas and maintaining contact with food delivery companies to keep them informed.

Asked whether the attacks were racially motivated, Kyriakou said he did not consider them to be racist in nature, noting that the majority of the offenders were themselves foreign nationals.

Referring to the two most recent attacks, Kyriakou said evidence had been collected which could potentially lead to the identification of the perpetrators.

He urged delivery drivers to promptly inform the police of any incidents and avoid travelling to remote and poorly lit areas, particularly at night.

Kyriakou stressed that addressing the phenomenon was not solely a matter for the police but required cooperation with parents, schools and other relevant bodies, as it formed part of a wider problem of juvenile delinquency.

Two food delivery riders were attacked in Limassol on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The first incident, the police said, occurred at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, when two people who were riding a scooter apprehended a 28-year-old delivery rider, stealing from him two mobile phones and a wallet which contained personal documents.

The second incident occurred at 30 minutes past midnight on Thursday morning, when two people who were riding a motorcycle grabbed the mobile phone of a 26-year-old delivery rider.