The government will upgrade Cyprus’ naval and air bases to provide the Republic’s partners with substantial support and all necessary facilities, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Friday at a ceremony at the special forces camp in Stavrovouni to present new recruits with their green berets.

Addressing the newly trained commandos, Palmas said the ceremony marked their official induction into the special forces, strengthening one of the National Guard’s most elite units.

He congratulated them on successfully completing their training, which, he said, demonstrated their integrity, determination and spirit of cooperation.

Palmas made referred to the family tradition connecting some of the new commandos to the forces, noting that their brothers, fathers and grandfathers had worn the green beret before them.

Special forces soldiers displaying what they have learned (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

For some, service in the commandos coincided with periods when their country had to defend its freedom and sovereignty, with some even giving their lives.

The minister said the role of the commando forces extended beyond military readiness, serving as a source of strength and confidence, while sending a message of determination that Cyprus has the will to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all necessary means.

Turning to defence policy, Palmas said that in a country which had experienced the consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation for 52 years, the defence ministry was making every possible effort to strengthen the National Guard’s deterrent capabilities.

He said these efforts were based on specific planning and included the implementation of the armaments programme, investment in human resources and specialised personnel training, alongside improvements to employment conditions and career progression.

He also referred to efforts to strengthen the Cypriot defence industry and expand cooperation with friendly countries, both within the European Union and through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

In this context, Palmas said a decision had been taken to upgrade the naval and air bases to provide the Republic’s partners with substantial support and the necessary facilities.

He stressed that the overall enhancement of the National Guard’s defence and deterrent capabilities at all levels remained the ministry’s foremost priority, underlining the importance of the younger generation’s contribution.

“The strength of the National Guard is measured not only by the weapons systems and equipment at its disposal, but primarily by its people,” he said.