As the end of the week draws closer, the live music events multiply. There are a handful of performances to enjoy this week, from recitals and classical musical concerts in theatre halls to intimate sessions in bars.

On Friday, Sarah’s Jazz Club invites the local band Beats & Pieces for a special anniversary performance as the group celebrates eight years of artistic collaboration. Eleonora Roussou on voice, flute and melodica will step onto the stage to charm audiences with Latin, swing soul and pop melodies. Joining her are Alexis Kasinos on guitar, Andreas Rodosthenous on electric bass, Rodos Panagiotou on drums and special guest Giorgos Morfitis on the piano.

The all-female Amalgmatation choir will present its Breathborne concert on Sunday, November 29 at the Vinegar Factory in Limassol. Inspired by Cyprus’ musical oral tradition, the choir will present a polyphonic act that aims to be an uplifting collective experience. Whispers, universal prayers, shared breaths and song will celebrate the human voice.

The first concert of the evening starts at 4.30pm and is sold out; the second show begins at 6.15pm. Its programme will feature a curated selection of beloved traditional Cypriot songs, alongside original compositions inspired by Cypriot folk musical tradition, led by choir conductor Vasiliki Anastasiou.

Back in the capital, a night of alternative rock will hit New Division Bar on Sunday, November 29 at 9pm as AFAMI takes the floor. Their setlist will include original songs and edgy covers from the Greek and international rock scene, performed by Marios Nicolaides on vocals and electric guitar, Alkis Nicolaides on lead electric guitar, Frixos Protopapas on the drums, and Xanthos Pattichis on the electric bass.

Beats & Pieces

Local band celebrates 8th anniversary with Latin, swing soul and pop melodies. November 27. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8pm. Live music at 9.30pm. €13-15. More.com. Tel: 95-147711

Breathborne

Concert by Amalgamation Choir inspired by Cyprus’s musical oral tradition. November 29. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. doors open 4pm. Concert starts at 4.30pm and 6.15pm. www.ticketaki.com/events/3-breathborne

AFAMI

Alternative rock band performs live. November 29. New Division, Nicosia. 9pm. €1 surcharge per drink